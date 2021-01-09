Gen. Soleimani’s assassins must be brought to justice: Iran envoy

In a cultural consultation webinar named “the Introduction of the National Hero of Iran, Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani,” which was held by the cultural section of the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo on Saturday, Iran’s ambassador Morteza Rahmani Movahed described 2020 as the year of important events around the world, in particular in West Asia.

The ambassador underlined that one of the most significant events that took place last year was the brutal assassination of General Soleimani by the US terrorist regime on January 3.

General Soleimani played a key role in defeating Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, Movahed noted, adding that the admirable effort was intolerable for terrorist regimes like the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia, and since they have been supporting the terrorist group, they carried out the assassination.

During his last visit to Iraq, which was at the invitation of Iraqi officials, General Soleimani intended to respond to Saudis’ letter via the Iraqi government, the Iranian envoy said, adding but the US got in the way of such peaceful efforts by assassinating the Iranian general, which was in violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

Movahed went on to say that along with the Iranians, the people of the West Asia region are well aware of the sacrifices that General Soleimani and his comrades made in fighting terrorists.

According to the ambassador, the participation of millions of people in the funeral processions of General Soleimani proves that the United States conducted an illegal and terrorist act.

Criticizing countries, which kept silence when it came to the US terrorist act, the envoy warned that such silence will end in encouraging the perpetrators of the heinous assassination to continue terrorism.

The United Nations, as the representative of the international community and certain member states, failed to adopt proper stance in condemning the state terrorism; so, the process led to the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near Tehran on November 27, 2020, Movahed added.

He called for establishing a working group of legal and media experts to uphold the rights of the oppressed people of the region at international courts.

Cultural Attache’ at the Iranian embassy in Japan Hossein Divsalar addressed the webinar too. He said that General Soleimani was a heroic commander, a courageous fighter, a unique legend, a national hero, a transnational figure, and an inspiring father to the Iranians and other regional nations as well as around the world, who was assassinated cowardly.

Ibrahim Savada, a Japanese Islamic scholar and translator of the Holy Quran, said that the Middle East has been insecure because of groups such as Taliban, al-Qaeda and Daesh, but General Soleimani coordinated resistance groups to fight Daesh terrorists and succeeded in winning the war against the extremists, however, Japanese media falsely reported that the US expelled Daesh from the region.

Hitoshi Suzuki, a Japanese researcher and expert on Iranian affairs, said that the US administration tried to justify the assassination of General Soleimani by claiming that the security of American soldiers and members of its embassy in Iraq had been in danger, but the claim is not acceptable at all, because the Iranian general was fighting Daesh terrorists for the sake of the regional security.

General Soleimani was a talented commander and strategist, who was very popular among people in Iran and the region, the Japanese expert said, adding that the world knows that he was a unique, humble and kind person.

At the webinar, an English-language video clip on martyr Soleimani was broadcast. The online ceremony was attended by more than 80 Japanese enthusiasts.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with eight other comrades, were targeted in the vicinity of the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination, which was carried out during a drone attack.

