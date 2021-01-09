Iranian documentary film awarded at Rassam Int'l Fest

The film directed by Seyed Javad Hadi Asl won the second title in the second Rassam international short film festival, Head of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Art Center Mohammad Sharif Eslami said.

The story of this documentary is about the bravery of Aziz Gholi Kafiani during the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran in the Zilayi Rural District of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

The 2nd Rassam International Short Film Festival was held in Abadan, Khuzestan province, with the theme of holy defense, resistance, and commemoration of the memory of Martyr Qasem Soleimani.

3266**2050

