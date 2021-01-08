Yemeni politician says appointment of Iranian ambassador broke diplomatic blockade on Yemen

Al-Sami made the remarks during a meeting with Iran'n new ambassador to Sana’a Hassan Irlou.

The Yemeni official underlined the deep historical relations between the two brotherly nations and said that Yemen’s resistance to six years of blockade is a manifestation of the way Iran and Yemen have taken as the sole way against the bullying powers in the region, led by the Zionist regime and its affiliates.

The Iranian ambassador said for his part that Iran will spare no effort to provide support for the Yemeni people and supply the country with the required know-how.

Irlou said that the two countries will witness further cooperation in different areas.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish