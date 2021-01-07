Pres Rouhani: US events show how a populist damages a country's prestige

Despite their scientific and industrial achievements, a populist can lower their prestige and respect during four years [of presidency], President Rouhani said at an inauguration ceremony on big national projects and innovation factories in different parts of Iran through a video conference.

A wrong person comes, takes power, damages US relations with the entire world and makes big losses on himself, the region, Palestine, Syria, Yemen and all over the world, the President noted.

Yesterday, supporters of US President Donald Trump swarmed into the Congress building where the lawmakers were to confirm the victory of the president-elect Joe Biden after the November 3 presidential election poll.

Iranian President hoped that the ongoing US president would learn from the incident and try to compensate.

He further expressed hope that the world and the region would witness a situation where there is no unlearned individual who follows up serving his interests through managing countries.

Elsewhere, the President touched upon the national projects and said the innovation factories which manufacture vaccine can be developed to meet the domestic needs and the regional needs as well.

To produce those two vaccines, 200 million euros are cost in a year; and this will lead the country to self-sufficiency in this regard.

Over the past months, the government has inaugurated a series of projects across the country in line with following the guidelines of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on "Surge in Production" for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

At the end of his remarks, the President talked of the Jan 2020 Ukrainian plane crash in Iran and described it as a tragic event which was unbelievable.

He further expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

Surely, the incident will be examined at a court and decision to be taken at the court can recover damages the incident caused to Iran Civil Aviation Organization's position.

Ukraine's passenger plane which was moving very close to a sensitive military spot belonging to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) crashed shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8, 2020. All 176 aboard were killed.

A week after the crash, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that human error had caused it.

