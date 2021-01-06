Iran calls on IAEA to deal with Israeli secret nuclear program

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi said that in his letter to Rafael Grossi he had called for the IAEA to do its responsibility to ease the worry of the regional and transregional countries.

He also said that he had also wanted the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) members to deal with the issue on the Board of Governors.

The main issues discussed in the letter are as follows:

Inasmuch as all in the Middle East, except the Zionist regime, are Parties to the NPT and have undertaken to accept comprehensive Agency safeguards, the development of a clandestine nuclear program by the Zionist regime is a serious continuous threat not only to the region and the entire world but also to the effectiveness of the NPT and the Agency safeguards.

The Israeli nuclear capabilities and its relevant threats have been on the agendas of the UN General Assembly and the IAEA for decades and numerous resolutions have been issued in this regard.

Unfortunately, notwithstanding all the efforts, Israel neglects NPT, avoids joining the treaty, and refuses to enable the IAEA to apply comprehensive safeguards on its nuclear facilities and activities.

Israel has enjoyed more preferential advantages than even the five UNSC members because the five are members of the NPT and have special commitments whereas Israel is using all the benefits of the Agency and is free of any commitments.

It is an overt contradiction that a non-member of NPT uses all the advantages of the IAEA and has no responsibilities and participates in all the meetings.

This is while one of the pillars of the NPT is not proliferating nuclear weapons beyond the five nuclear-weapon states (NWS). However, the IAEA and the NPT have failed to do so and the number has risen to nine, which has happened among those who were once an NPT member or those who have never been a party to it.

In such a condition, what is the advantage for those who are NPT members and follow the safeguards over those who do not? How can the world see the IAEA as a serious, professional, and impartial partner?

Does the silence about the Israeli nuclear deal not send a negative message to the NPT members that membership means accepting the strongest verification and monitoring systems and staying out of it means freedom of any commitments and even receiving bonuses?

Professionalism entails the Agency's measures to apply to the whole Middle East. The Agency should provide the member-states with independent and impartial assessments about who disrupts its professionalism, how, why, and to what extent?

The director-general of the Agency has an immediate and important role in this regard. He should explicitly demand the Israeli regime to unconditionally join the NPT and put all its nuclear materials and facilities under the Agency's safeguards.

9417**2050

