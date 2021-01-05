Veep: Oil industry undergone most pressure from sanctions

Speaking to the working group of "Surge in Production", Jahangiri hailed Petroleum Ministry performance with regard to create surge in production.

He said that the oil industry has been under the most pressures due to the cruel sanctions.

Some parts of these pressures were compensated by relying on the Resistance Economy and capabilities of experts in oil industry.

During the meeting, petroleum minister presented a report on increasing capacity of crude oil production, increasing production and export of natural gas, petrochemicals, developing technology, bolstering domestic production, supporting knowledge-based companies, optimizing fuel consumption and sharing experiences.

Iran and the Six world powers_ US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany_ reached a landmark nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015.

In January 2016, Day of implementation of the agreement was announced; meanwhile, the US withdrew unilaterally from the international deal in May 2018.

US imposed the highest level of sanctions, as it claimed, on Iran in November the same year.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called the US sanctions against the Iranian nation as economic War.

Earlier, Hamid Reza Oluomi-Yazdi, head of the Presidential Center for International Legal Affairs, said that all sectors of Iran's economy, including oil and gas and finance and banking have been affected by the cruel US sanctions, which have inflicted financial and non-financial losses on the Iranian people and companies.

He recalled that information and documents relating to the amount of damages will be provided to the International Court of Justice in the later stages of the proceedings, saying that the US refused to heed the ICJ Provisional Measures, and did not remove barriers and sanctions related to the export of food, medicine and medical equipment and still does not follow the ICJ provisional order.

