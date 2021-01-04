FM spox elaborates on seizing South Korean oil tanker

Based on the initial reports by the local officials, the cause of the incident is technical, Khatibzadeh told journalists.

The incident is not exceptional but an ordinary one, he said, adding that similar incidents have occurred in the Iranian and other states' seas.

The further reports on the issue will be announced later on, he further noted.

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC public relations office confirmed that Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps had seized South Korean Hankuk Chemi vessel in the Persian Gulf for violating the environmental protocols.

The vessel had left Saudi Arabia's al-Jubail Port before it was seized by the IRGC naval force.

The South Korean tanker was carrying 7,200 tons of oil-based chemicals and had on board nationals from South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish