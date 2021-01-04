IRGC confirms seizing South Korean oil tanker

The vessel had left Saudi Arabia’s al-Jubail Port before it was seized by the IRGC naval force.

The South Korean tanker was carrying 7,200 tons of oil-based chemicals and had on board nationals from South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

The IRGC added that the vessel was directed to Bandar Abbas, noting that the issue is to be dealt with by the judicial officials.

The statement also said that the seizure of the tanker was done at 10:00 a.m at the request of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

