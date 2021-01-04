Documentary on Martyr Soleimani produced in Greece

The work was published on some websites and went viral right away.

A prominent Greek journalist Lamperini Soma has narrated the documentary that is on the funeral ceremony of the Iranian commander.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

