Minister says Iran will take revenge of General Soleimani

Hatami made the remarks at a ceremony in a military academy in Tehran to commemorate General Soleimani at the first anniversary.

Hatami said that the Ministry of Defense is pursuing the ideas of General Soleimani in the fight against Takfiri terrorist groups.

Referring to the attempts made by the enemies to undermine Iran’s regional influence, the minister said Iran’s active role in the region contradicts with the interests of some other regional players who see their interests in obeying the extra-regional powers.

Hatami noted that Iran’s great revenge of General Soleimani’s blood is pushing the US forces out of the region.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran would cut the US legs off the region in retaliation for assassination of General Soleimani.

“You cut the hand of our General and your legs will be cut off from the region,” the president said speaking during a cabinet session.

The Iranian people reserve the right to take revenge of the blood of their General, Rouhani said.

“As long as you are present in this region, it means we have not taken the final revenge.”

Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were assassinated in a drone attack on their motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

