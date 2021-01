The Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum and Library in Mashhad has published the Farsi version of the book.

The book has been translated into English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Azeri, Turkish, Serbian, Greek, Urdu, and Russian.

The book covers various chapters, including the memories of the martyr and his friends, as well as his personality traits.

3266**2050

