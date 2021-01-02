Foreign presence in region must end: IRGC Cmdr

On the sidelines of the IRGC Commander Major-General Hossein Salami’s visit to Bumusa Island, Admiral Ali-Reza Tangsiri said that Iran, with the help of the Persian Gulf states, can provide security of the region.

Admiral Tangsiri said that the provision of marine security has become domestic, which is an important step toward sustainable security of marine borders of the country.

He said that Iran is now using domestically-developed equipment, including surface and subsurface equipment, drones, vessels, precision missiles, etc, adding that the missiles joined the force when the country was under the most severe sanctions.

"Iran has the enemy under surveillance on the water, under the water, and in the air, which is a great achievement," Admiral Tangsiri added.

He said with the formation of the Basij force in the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf, and Sea of Oman and the arrangement of 35,000 people, more than 11,000 light vessels, and 5,000 heavy vessels, sustainable security has been established. Basij volunteer forces can use the equipment available to them to undertake operations at certain points in a short time.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish