Qalibaf sympathizes with quake-hit Croatians

"I believe that the constructive interaction among the divine religions will lead to the realization of peace, justice and progress of human community, just as Jesus Christ has promised transcendence of the humanity in light of strengthening friendship and love," his message to Speaker of the Croatian Parliament is Gordan Jandrokovic said.

Praying for the end to the CVOID-19 crisis around the world, Qalibaf voiced readiness of the parliament for further cooperation with the Croatian Parliament and strengthen bilateral relations.

He also wished Croatian MPs, government and nation success, good health and prosperity.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish