Iran’s energy minister, Iraqi PM review issues of mutual interest

Ardakanian arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier in the day at the head of a delegation.

The Iranian minister was accorded warm welcome by his Iraqi counterpart upon arrival at the airport.

Ardakanian has also had separate meetings with his Iraqi counterpart and Iraqi Central Bank Governor to review ways to regulate electricity supply to Iraq.

Ardakanian demanded the Iraqi Government to pay arrears concerning the electricity and gas supply to Iraq.

Iran needs to repatriate foreign assets to meet the expensive cost of campaign against deadly COVID-19 pandemic and demanded the government of Iraq and South Korea to pay their arrears to Iran.

