Official puts Iran’s one-month trade at $7.3bn

Latifi said that Iran's exports accounted for some $3.6 billion of the amount, while the rest $3.7 billion were Iran's imports from other countries.

Iran's trade in the month of Azar shows a 17% growth in comparison to the preceding month with a 1.6-billion-dollar increase, he said.

Iran’s trade used to stand at $6.3 million a month earlier when the country exported some $3.2 billion of commodities and imported nearly $3.1 billion to its trade partners, the official added.

China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and Afghanistan were respectively the top five destinations for Iranian commodities over the one-month period, Latifi said.

He also said that China, the UAE, Turkey, India, and Germany were respectively the top five countries that exported commodities to Iran during the period under study.

