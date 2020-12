“Great signing for @QadsiaClub in the Kuwaiti women futsal league: Fereshteh Karimi is in! The Iranian star already helped in her new club win vs Salwa Alsabah (4-3),” Futsal Planet wrote in its Twitter account.

Ms. Karimi has joined Salwa Alsabah for one month and helped Kuwait team by scoring two goals in the first match.

She was supposed to play for SAIPA but missed the game due to injury.

