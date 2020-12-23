Dec 23, 2020, 2:05 PM
Iran Air resumes Tehran to Ankara direct flights

Tehran, Dec 23, IRNA – Iran’s national flag carrier Iran Air resumed direct flights between Tehran and Ankara after a long interval of several months as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, according to Hossein Jahani, the director of Iran Air public relations department.  

Iran Air flights to many world destinations – including Istanbul and Ankara – were canceled in February simultaneous with the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease.  

Direct flights between Tehran and Istanbul resumed three months later, but Iran Air was waiting for the permission of officials from both Iran and Turkey to resume flights between Tehran and Ankara as well.

Finally, the Iranian flag carrier received the necessary permissions to resume flights between the two capitals and the first flight left Tehran’s International Imam Khomeini Airport for Ankara on Wednesday morning.

