Iran Air resumes Tehran to Ankara direct flights

Iran Air flights to many world destinations – including Istanbul and Ankara – were canceled in February simultaneous with the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Direct flights between Tehran and Istanbul resumed three months later, but Iran Air was waiting for the permission of officials from both Iran and Turkey to resume flights between Tehran and Ankara as well.

Finally, the Iranian flag carrier received the necessary permissions to resume flights between the two capitals and the first flight left Tehran’s International Imam Khomeini Airport for Ankara on Wednesday morning.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish