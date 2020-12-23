Iran ranks 3rd in World Junior Chess Championship in Georgia

Iranian chess players who took part in the competition by head coach Mehrdad Ardeshi ranked third in the World Junior Chess Championship.

Some 1380 chess players from 114 countries took part in the online World Junior Chess Championship.

The US and India snatched the first and second place respectively.

The World Junior Chess Championship was hosted by Georgia this year, and ended on December 22 and due to corona pandemic, it was held online and at the continental level to determine the winners of each region for the final stage.

Seven Iranian chess players participated in the final stage of the competitions

