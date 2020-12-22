"Cinema Verite” announced lineup of National Competition Section's nominees

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite" has announced the names of jury panel members.

Khosorow Dehqan, Ali Loqmani, Salim Qafoori, Ali Razie, Ayda Panahandeh, Morteza Payeh Shenas, and Hessam Eslami are considered as jury members of the festival.

The films are as follows:

**Best Short Documentary's Director:

- "Brother Form the Barrens" by Ali Assadi,Rasoul Davari

- "Always Night, Always Day" by Yaser Khayyer

- "About Father, About Death" by Farhad Behbahani

- "Vayu" by Panah Barkhoda , Rezaei

- "Parizad" by Mahdi Emani Shahmirzadi

- "Khanjan" by Babak Taheri

**Best Semi-Length Documentary's Director:

- "Kal Fatemeh" by Mahdi Zamanpour Kiasari

- "On the Ground" by Mohsen Khan Jahani

- "F-A" by Farshad Ektesabi

- "Return" by Farhad Varham

- "Houbara" by Fathollah Amiri, Nima Asqari

**Best Feature-Length Documentaries' Director:

-"Fill in the Blanks" by Atiyeh Zare Arandi

- "Tattoo Your Dreams" by Mahdi Ganji

- "House" by Afsaneh Salari

- "Eighteen Thousand Feet" by Mahdi Shamohammadi

- "Drink Dealer" by Mohammad Hassan Damanzan

- "Dawn Is There" by Mohsen Jahani, Hashem Masoudi

**Best Researcher:

- "Iranian Animation" by Mehrdad Sheikhan

-"Taher" by Amir Masood Hosseini

- "Return" by Farhad Varham

-"On the Ground" by Mohsen Khan Jahani

-"Mir & Mar" by Amin Pakrou

**Best Cameraman:

- "Kal Fatemeh" by Davood Rahmani

-"Tattoo Your Dreams" by Mohammad Haddadi

-"Brother Form the Barrens" by Rasoul Davari

-"The Last Breath" by Faraz Fadaeian

- "Vayu" by Farshid Azari

**Best Sound:

-"Dry Pond Dragonfly", Arash Qasemi (Sound Design)

-"Tattoo Your Dreams", Hassan Shabankareh&Ahmad Saberi (Sound Reorder)

-"Fill in the Blanks", Mohammad Hossein Ebrahimi (Sound Design)

- "Rashow", Amir Hossein Sadeqi (Sound Design)

-"Kal Fatemeh", Arash Qasemi (Sound Design)

**Best Edit:

-"Brother Form the Barrens", Babak Heidari

, Mohaddeseh Golchin Arefi"Fill in the Blanks"-

-"Parizad", Sadra Sharq

-"Tattoo Your Dreams", Amir Adibpour

-"Houbara", Mostafa Gandomkar, Sogol Moradi

**Best Narration Writing:

-"Taher", Narration Writer: Amir Masoud Hosseini, Narrator: Siamak Safari

-"Return", Narration Writer: Farhad Varham, Narrator: Shahram Derakhshan

-"On the Ground", Narration Writer: Mohsen Khankahani, Shahram Derakhshan, Narrator: Shahram Derakhshan

**Best Music:

-" Eighteen Thousand Feet ", Afshin Azizi

-"House", Sheida Shahabi

-"Brother Form the Barrens", Yashar Etaati

- "Rashow", Saba Dedaie

-"Last Breathes", Kiavosh Saheb Nasaq

-"Dry Pond Dragonfly", Sohrab Shahidi

**Best Producer:

- "Kal Fatemeh", Somayeh Zeraatkar, Mahdi Zamanour Kiasari

- "Fill in the Blanks", Atiyeh Zareh Avandi

-"Iranian Animation", Mehrdad Sheikhan

-"Brother Form the Barrens", Ali Asadi, Rasoul Davoudi

-"Eighteen Thousand Feet", Mahdi Shahmohammadi

