Pakistan's int’l arms expo kicks off in Karachi attended by Iran

The ceremony was held on Tuesday with the presence of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and representatives from 55 countries. The event will take place on November 19-22, 2024.

A high-ranking military delegation of Iran's armed forces arrived in Karachi yesterday to visit an international arms exhibition dubbed "IDEAS 2024".

A pavilion of the Islamic Republic is set up for the first time at the largest international arms exhibition in Pakistan, showcasing the country's military achievements, including indigenous industries in defense, aerospace, and electronic warfare.

The slogan of the exhibition is "Weapons for Peace; Global Cooperation and Strategic Partnership", organized under the auspices of the Defense Export Promotion Organization of Pakistan.

During the four-day fair, a large number of military equipment manufacturers from around the world will showcase the latest achievements in new technologies such as drones, submarines, missiles, fighter jets, tanks and weapons.

The Iranian delegation, headed by Brigadier General Mojtaba Ramezanzadeh, was welcomed upon arrival on Monday evening at Jinnah International Airport by Pakistani officials and Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi, Iran's military attaché in Pakistan.

The delegation is also scheduled to participate in defense and security conferences and exchange views with Pakistan’s military officials.

