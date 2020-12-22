Health Minister: Controlling incoming passengers from UK underway

Referring to a letter to the Minister of Roads to postpone Iran-UK flights, Namaki said that several tasks for the Deputy of Health Ministry have been specified to follow up arrival of passengers from the UK.

He added that rapid testing of coronavirus detection should be mandatory at international airports for arriving passengers due to the holidays ahead in the New Year.

Regarding the implementation of Martyr Soleimani's plan for detecting and controlling coronavirus, he noted that fortunately, a large amount of rapid coronavirus testing kits, as well as financial resources for the implementation of the Martyr Soleimani project, have been distributed among medical universities throughout the country to reduce the concerns of implementing this plan.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish