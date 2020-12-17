FM spox lauds Iran's mesmerizing art of miniature painting

"The mesmerizing art of miniature painting has been the manifestation of elegant & gentle culture of Iran & this part of the world," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Iranian maestros have created miraculously detailed pieces," he added.

"Joyful seeing it registered at @UNESCO as #IntangibleHeritage by M. Farshchian," he noted.

Mahmoud Farshchian is a master of Persian painting and miniatures. He was born in the city of Isfahan in Iran, and it was here where he learned art, painting, and sculpting. His paintings have been hosted by several museums and exhibitions worldwide.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish