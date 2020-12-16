Gov’t spox: Supreme Leader orders reviewing FATF

Pointing to the Supreme Leader's order to consider FATF, Rabiee said that because of the importance of the FATF issue on improving international banking and financial relations, the government has followed up the issue through the Supreme Leader, so he has ordered a re-investigation of the matter.

In response to a question about the latest status of the law enforcement regulations, he said that to respect the law, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered in a letter to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization to compile the executive regulations of this law, and certainly the government will consider the national interests and its impact at all stages of law enforcement.

7129**2050

