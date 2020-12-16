Dec 16, 2020, 7:32 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84151010
0 Persons

Tags

Gov’t spox: Supreme Leader orders reviewing FATF

Gov’t spox: Supreme Leader orders reviewing FATF

Tehran, Dec 16, IRNA - Government spokesman Ali Rabiee said on Wednesday that given the importance of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue on improving international banking and financial relations, Iran's Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) has also ordered a re-investigation of the issue.

Pointing to the Supreme Leader's order to consider FATF, Rabiee said that because of the importance of the FATF issue on improving international banking and financial relations, the government has followed up the issue through the Supreme Leader, so he has ordered a re-investigation of the matter.

In response to a question about the latest status of the law enforcement regulations, he said that to respect the law, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered in a letter to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization to compile the executive regulations of this law, and certainly the government will consider the national interests and its impact at all stages of law enforcement.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 1 =