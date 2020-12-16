Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 16

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: Failed sanctions policy against Iran should become history

President Hassan Rouhani highlighted the outgoing US administration’s repeated failures in its policy of pressure and sanctions against Iran, advising all those who are attempting to defeat the Islamic Republic through similar approaches to abandon such a “wrong and failed policy”.

At a meeting of the government’s Economic Coordination Headquarters in Tehran on Tuesday, Rouhani said US President Donald Trump failed to recognize the realities of Iran’s capabilities and acted based on his own illusions in dealing with the nation.

-- Iran, India, Uzbekistan discuss Chabahar port development

Iran, India, and Uzbekistan held the first-ever meeting of a trilateral working group on the joint use of the strategic Chabahar port in southeastern Iran.

During the meeting, the participants discussed joint use of Chabahar port for trade and transit purposes and enhanced regional connectivity.

--Minister inaugurates energy projects worth over $63m

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian inaugurated projects worth about $63.5 million on Tuesday.

A total of 14 projects including the establishment of electricity transmission lines, solar and wind farms, and small-scale power plants, as well as increasing the capacity of a power plant, were inaugurated through videoconference calls in Khorasan Razavi, Semnan and Kurdestan provinces.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Tanker Loading Venezuelan Crude for Export

A tanker chartered by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is loading Venezuelan crude for export, documents from state-run PDVSA show, providing evidence of the two countries’ latest tactics to expand their trade in defiance of U.S. sanctions.

Venezuela and Iran have deepened their cooperation this year as Venezuela has exchanged gold and other commodities for Iranian food, condensate and fuel.

-- Iranian Titles Win Big in U.S. Horror Movie Festival

The Independent Horror Movie Awards in the U.S. has honored two short films from Iran.

Local media reported that Iranian short animation ‘I’m not Alice but Here is Wonderland’ won the gala’s gold medal while ‘Unfinished Story’ received the bronze.

Made by Mahdiyeh Sadadat Ahmadi-Soleimani, ‘I’m not Alice but Here is Wonderland’ is about a little girl who loses her family to war. The only thing that saves the girl is her drawings.

--Iran’s Saravi Snatches Bronze at Individual World Cup

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammad Hadi Saravi from Iran took a bronze medal at the Individual World Cup on Monday.

Russian wrestler Musa Evloev defeated Hungarian Alex Gergo Szoke in the final to win gold in the 97kg weight category.

Saravi beat Bulgarian Kiril Milov and Artur Omarov from Czech Republic defeated Kyrgyz wrestler Uzur Dzhuzupbekov and claimed bronze medals.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- JCPOA talks will go ahead as planned: EU diplomat

The European Union-Iran talks on the 2015 nuclear deal will go ahead as planned despite the controversy over the execution of Rouhollah Zam, an EU foreign service spokesman said, according to Euobserver.

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) plans to meet in Vienna on Wednesday, Iran and the EU said. However, after the execution of Amad News operator Rouhollah Zam, there have been rumors that the JCPOA talks may be postponed or canceled.

-- Mismanagement, overexploitation threaten Persian Gulf ecosystem

The Persian Gulf ecosystem and biodiversity are being destroyed due to mismanagement, overexploitation, and lack of supervision.

Criticizing the internal and external threat to Persian Gulf biodiversity with domestic and foreign issues, Issa Kalantari, head of the Department of Environment (DOE), said that “Persian Gulf biodiversity has been abandoned due to political conflicts between international institutions.”

However, experts believe that the situation of the Persian Gulf is critical and its survival is not possible without major changes in the management policies.

-- Studying inscriptions from Islamic World necessary to realize Greater Iran, linguist says

Studying historical inscriptions, which are native to cities of the Islamic World, is necessary to better realize Greater Iran, a linguist and cultural heritage expert has said.

“One of the necessities of studies in the field of cultural heritage and Iranian culture is to identify and study the historical inscriptions of the cities in the Islamic world, mostly the ones that were once a part of ancient Iran,” Nader Karimian said.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish