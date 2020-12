The director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for European Affairs conveyed Iran's protest to Thiébaud over an anti-Iran statement by the EU.

French envoy, for his part, stated that he would relay the message to the French officials.

Earlier today, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the German ambassador in Tehran to protest an anti-Iran statement of the European Union.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish