Foreign investment in Iran’s industry, mining, trade sectors grows by 71%: Report

Tehran, Dec 12, IRNA – The overall foreign investment in different industry, mining, and trade sectors of Iran grew by 71% over the past eight months of the current Iranian year in comparison to figures from the same period last year, according to statistics released by Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.  

Iran has attracted some $1.022 million in foreign investments in the country’s industry, mining, and trade sectors over the mentioned period, the report said.

It also suggested that the figure used to stand at $597 million in the preceding period.

Germany, China, Turkey, and India were the main four countries making investments in Iran in the eight-month period, the report said, however, noting that the number of investors from Afghanistan were more than the number of investors from other counties.  

