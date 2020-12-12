Foreign investment in Iran’s industry, mining, trade sectors grows by 71%: Report

Iran has attracted some $1.022 million in foreign investments in the country’s industry, mining, and trade sectors over the mentioned period, the report said.

It also suggested that the figure used to stand at $597 million in the preceding period.

Germany, China, Turkey, and India were the main four countries making investments in Iran in the eight-month period, the report said, however, noting that the number of investors from Afghanistan were more than the number of investors from other counties.

