Expert says normalizing ties with Israel amounts to acceptance of occupation

"While the moves of normalization of relations are good for the countries and of course for Israel, in the long term in my view they exacerbate the marginalization of the Palestinian people and undermine the potential for having a 2-state solution, the desired outcome so far supported by not only the US but also in the UN," Myers told IRNA.

"These actions in effect legitimize Israel's continuing occupation and continuing expansion of settlements in the occupied territories by reducing and/or removing the former diplomatic pressures against Israel taking such actions that are contrary to international law," she added.

As long as the Palestinians themselves are excluded and marginalized, there cannot be a resolution of the conflict or the initiation of a lasting peace in the region.

"The Trump Administration, led by Trump's emissary Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been putting tremendous pressure on a number of Arab countries to normalize relations overtly with Israel," the expert said.

With respect to Morocco and the UAE in particular, this is merely a formalization of relations and transactions that have been ongoing for some time in the economic sphere," Myers said adding that the only real difference is the open acknowledgment.

"The countries involved so far have nevertheless reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause," she reiterated.

"Moroccos King Mohammed VI issued a statement via the royal cabinet to thus effect. Morocco has had a special relationship with Israel for decades since the Jewish state's establishment as thousands of Jewish Moroccans emigrated there in the 1950s and 60s. There are for example 10 ministers of Moroccan origin in the Knesset."

"As Morocco's king so eloquently reaffirmed yesterday, "negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli parties remain the only way to reach a final, lasting and comprehensive settlement of this conflict."

"While the US under the Trump administration has essentially sold out the Palestinian people by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, King Mohammed VI as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee has emphasized the need to preserve the city's special status and ensure the freedom for the followers of the three monotheistic religions to practice their religions including full access to the Al-Aqsa mosque, the US expert said.

Earlier on Friday, Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada of the Iranian parliament in a statement condemned Morocco's compromise with the terrorist occupying regime, stressing that the humiliating betrayal is not approved by the combatant and right-seeking nations.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish