Iranian, Afghan presidents to open Khaf-Herat railway today

Afghanistan describes this railroad as revival of Silk Road, developer of Kabul-Tehran ties and connector of Afghanistan to free waters.

Media in both Iran and Afghanistan which are ready to live coverage of the inauguration ceremony by video conference describe the project as the vein of Afghanistan's foreign trade and economic development.

Khaf-Herat railroad is among the most important regional projects which connects Afghanistan to international waters, Iran, Iraq, Turkey and then to Europe, according to Afghan media.

The 220-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction.

About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is in Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan.

One of the phases that is in Afghanistan is to be inaugurated today (December 10).

Iran has three cross-border transit roads in northeast and east of the country with the neighboring state through which it can facilitate Afghanistan's access to the outside world, according to Iranian officials.

Iran enjoys appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes and can be an important gateway for great eastern trade partners like India and China.

