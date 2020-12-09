Pakistan rebuffs US designation on religious freedom

The Pakistani foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday said the designation of Pakistan as a "country of particular concern" is completely against the realities on the ground and raises serious doubts about the credibility of the exercise.

"Such subjective designations do not contribute towards promoting the cause of religious freedom worldwide. Pakistan and the US have been constructively engaging on the subject at the bilateral level, a fact regrettably overlooked by the US," it said.

The statement further said Pakistani society is multi-religious and pluralistic with a rich tradition of inter-faith harmony.

"Religious freedom and the protection of the rights of minorities are guaranteed by our Constitution and ensured through a range of legislative, policy and administrative measures," it noted.

"We believe the redressal of the rising trend of intolerance, discrimination, xenophobia, and Islamophobia requires global efforts based on the principles of cooperation and mutual understanding. Pakistan is sincerely playing its part in this endeavor and will continue to do so," it added.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced that the United States had designated Pakistan and some other countries as "countries of part­ic­ular Concern" (CPC) under its International Religious Freedom Act.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish