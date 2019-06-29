Pakistan rejects US report on religious freedom

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said as a matter of principle, Pakistan does not support such national reports making observations on the internal affairs of sovereign States. Pakistan, therefore, rejects these observations.

It said Pakistan is a multi-religious, multi-cultural and pluralistic society where people of different faiths are living together.

“Their contributions to the society add to its richness and diversity. Their rights are guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan,” the statement added.

It added Pakistan often raised its own concerns internationally, including with the western governments and the US over the growing trend of Islamophobia in their own countries, said the statement.

“At the United Nations, OIC and other platforms, Pakistan will continue to be part of global efforts to combat religious intolerance, discrimination based on religion and belief and Islamophobia.”

“Pakistan has always played a positive role and engaged the international community including the US with a view to have better and mutual understanding of the issue of religious freedoms, which are under stress around the world. Pakistan is of the view that all countries are obliged to promote religious harmony and have a duty to protect their citizens in accordance with national laws and international norms,” said foreign ministry.

