Rouhani: Iran will export some 2.3m bpd oil next year

Speaking in the cabinet session, the president said that the next year’s budget plan is indicative of a better economic situation for the country compared with the past two years.

He said that Iran’s next year budget bill is a strategic plan and is different from those of the past seven years.

This budget plan ensures satisfactory economic growth for the next year, Rouhani said, however, noting that it does not necessarily carry the message of engaging in negotiations with the United States.

The president heralded a bright prospect for the next year, saying that the Government has planned to export some 2.3 million bpd oil in the next Iranian year.

