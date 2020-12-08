Iran determined to help Syria in reconstruction era

In a meeting with the visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Brigadier General Hatami congratulated him on his appointment as the Arab state's foreign minister.

Hatami went on to emphasize the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to continue cooperation with Syria in the reconstruction phase of the country.

Mekdad, for his part, condemned the recent terrorist act by the Islamic Republic's enemies in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

He added that "it is an honor that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its armed forces continue to move and progress despite the enmity of the United States and the Zionist regime, and certainly these assassinations will not stop Iran from moving forward scientifically and defensively.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, December 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city to the east of Tehran during a terrorist attack by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime."

