Political means only way to settle Syrian crisis: Official

Khatinzadeh wrote Tehran hosts Syrian minster of foreign affairs today, adding that the agenda of the meeting of Syrian minister with Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif is mutual ties and regional cooperation between Iran and Syria.

He added Iran is standing by the Syrian people in fighting with terrorism.

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Mekdad arrived in Tehran on Monday. It is his first foreign trip since he assumed office late November.

He met with Foreign Minister Zarif in the morning and is to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, and some other Iranian officials.

