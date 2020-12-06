Syrian FM arrives in Tehran

Mekdad and his accompanying delegation were received upon their arrival by a number of senior officials of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and members of the Syrian embassy in Tehran, SANA reported.

During the visit, Mekdad is slated to hold several meetings with senior Iranian officials, focusing on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

