Iran to train Afghanistan railway staff

Mohammad Rasouli said exploitation of Khaf-Herat railway will start immediately after inauguration.

Islamic Republic of Iran Railways had earlier had cooperation with Afghanistan and had held training courses for them, he added.

Rasouli noted that Afghan personnel will be trained in two phases for this giant project.

The 220-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction.

About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is in Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan.

One of the phases that is in Afghanistan is to be inaugurated in next few days.

The railroad project ensures Afghanistan's access to free waters and European markets.

Iran enjoys appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes and can be an important gateway for great eastern trade partners like India and China.

