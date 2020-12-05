Iran’s mines treasure-trove for production boom

This year was named “Surge in Production” by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei. It is necessary to have active and dynamic industries with a strong backing of mines.

The mining and mining industries sector is one of the most significant economic sectors for Iran with an abundance of mineral resources.

In the meantime, Iran has a special place among other countries in terms of the diversity of mines.

The overall reserve of minerals discovered in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan so far has been over 1,126 million tons, of which 763 million tons are in operation and 363 million tons have been spotted.

The Government earmarked almost enough budget for the mining sector to materialize potential mining capacities and moving towards prosperity.

The Government has played an important role in providing the infrastructures by coherent planning, exploring the capacities of each region, and carrying out specialized executive operations.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish