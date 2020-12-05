Iran western province exports to 36 countries rise up

Despite the sanctions and the pandemic, the province saw increase in its exports, Head of Hamedan's Organization of Industry, Mine and Trade Hamid-Reza Matin told IRNA.

During eight months, Hamedan exported 339,000 tons of commodities worth more than 89 million dollars to 36 different world countries, Matin added.

He said that the figure has been near 75.5 million dollars in the preceding period.

Industrial, petrochemical and agricultural products as well as handicrafts have mostly been exported from the province, the official noted.

He further referred to ferrosilicon as the most important mining material which has major customers from many Asian and European states.

Iran due to its geographical position has great sea and land access to different states.

Meanwhile, The country through land roads and its transit capacity developed trade with different world countries.

