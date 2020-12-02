Iran calls for global consensus against unilateral bullying measures

“At a time when Iran is under inhumane US sanctions, a prominent Iranian scientist named Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated, which is completely against the international laws, including the principles of the UN Charter and basic human rights,” Gharibabadi said addressing a conference in Vienna on Wednesday.

The envoy said that Iran strongly condemns this heinous terrorist act and calls on all countries and relevant international organizations to decisively and clearly condemn this terrorist action.

Gharibabadi recalled that martyr Fakhrizadeh, as a scientist and university professor, had carried out various scientific activities in various fields.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, December 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city to east of Tehran during a terrorist attack by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish