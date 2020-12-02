Iran's intelligence ministry identifies Fakhrizadeh assassins: Gov't spokesman

All dimensions are being investigated and when it is finalized, a retaliatory response will be designed, he said.

Rabiei further noted that the significant point is that as Supreme Leader said Iran's nuclear knowledge was not affected and they cannot eliminate it.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, December 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city to east of Tehran during a terrorist attack by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

