Afghan expert says terrorist attacks put at risk int'l law & order

In an interview with IRNA, Nazari underlined that terrorist attacks to assassinate officials and moves like the assassination of the Iranian scientist will jeopardize the international peace and security.

He described assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Ministry of Defense, as a violation of human rights as well as meddling in the domestic affairs of the independent states.

The assassination of the senior Iranian nuclear and defense industry scientist, which could be regarded as an asset to humanity, is a crime and a clear violation of human rights, he further noted.

From every dimension to consider the issue, it could be concluded that the perpetrators of the terror crime are players who seek to create tensions in the sensitive region of West Asia, Nazari underlined.

The Afghan analyst stated that the crime should be condemned by the UN Security Council, international bodies because it could endanger global peace and security.

Although the perpetrators have not officially claimed responsibility, many media outlets and observers have blamed Mossad for the assassination, he said, adding that the New York Times has considered him as the number one target of the Mossad of Israel.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on November 27 when a car bomb exploded near his vehicle and an automatic machine gun opened fire on him afterwards, according to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

