Government presents budget bill to Parliament

Iranian next year will start on March 21, 2021.

The next year budget bill focused on infrastructure reforms, health, creating jobs, non-oil exports and people's welfare presented for approval by the parliament.

According to law, every Member of Parliament is provided with a copy of budget bill after its presentation to Majlis.

The lawmakers have 10 days to offer their suggestions about the bill to different specialized commissions in Majlis.

The specialized commissions are charged with give due reports to Parliament within 15 days.

Majlis will finally approve outlines of the budget if does not find fault.

