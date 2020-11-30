Jordan condemns terrorist attack against Iranian scientist

According to The Jordan News Agency (Petra), Jordan's Foreign Ministry spokesman on Sunday night, emphasized on the necessity of collective efforts to reduce tension, prevent escalation of tension in the region, and maintain security and stability.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the “heinous” terrorist attack against Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The statement, which was issued on Sunday night, warned that the terrorist attack could further fuel conflict in the region.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday highlighting the Israeli state terrorism accountable.

