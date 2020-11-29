Zimbabwe calls for Iranian contribution to fight terrorism

Mohadi made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Harare Abbas Navazani.

In the meeting, the Iranian ambassador stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the economic fields.

Navazani also appreciated Zimbabwe for its support against anti-Iran human rights resolutions.

Further, the two sides stressed the need to boost economic cooperation despite the US sanctions.

The areas of economic cooperation include industry, agriculture and health.

