UK says civilians should not be targeted in reaction to terrorist attack on Iranian scientist

The UK Foreign Secretary made the remarks in reaction to terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense on Friday.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday he was concerned about the situation in Iran and wider region.

"We are concerned about the situation in Iran and the wider region we do want to see de-escalation of tensions," Raab said.

"We're still waiting to see the full facts to address the full facts of what's happened in Iran but I would say that we stick to the rule of International Humanitarian Law which is very clear against targeting civilians."

“The assassination of Dr. #Fakhrizadeh as a dedicated scientist is a clear violation of international law as well as human rights’ values and standards. We expect the UK government to unreservedly condemn this crime and act of provocation,” Iran’s ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday highlighting “serious indications of Israeli role”.

