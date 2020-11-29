University of Isfahan cooperates with 10 Russian academic, cultural centers

Komeil Tayyebi told IRNA that Russian centers include Lomonosov Moscow State University and Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia.

Tayyebi said that the cooperation include exchange of students and professors, as well as joint research projects.

He said that there is good interest seen in Iranian and Russian universities to promote Persian and Russian languages, adding that one plan is to sign an agreement with Russkiy Mir Foundation, whose aim is to promote Russian language.

He said that Isfahan University aims to set up Iranian studies department in Russian universities.

Tayyebi added that Russkiy Mir Foundation is active in Tehran and gives academic service to universities on northern Iran and if it is established in University of Isfahan, the cooperation will extend to the universities on southern Iran as well.

Saying that Isfahan and St. Petersburg are sister cities and that Russian is taught in University of Isfahan, he hoped that Isfahan and St, Petersburg desk will open in the university.

University of Isfahan is one of the most important universities in Iran. It has 15,000 students and 660 faculty members.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish