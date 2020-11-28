Iran elected member of IPHRC

In this election, Hossein Rezvani was elected for a four-year term (2021-2024) with the highest votes among the other candidates for membership in this commission from the 18 Asian member states. Bangladesh and Uzbekistan were the other candidates for the commission, which failed to win more votes.

Iran's representative was elected to the commission following diplomatic efforts and extensive consultations before the meeting by the General Directorate of Human Rights and Women of the Foreign Ministry.

The Independent and Permanent Commission of Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is an independent expert body of the organization with advisory capacity, whose existence was approved in 2011 during the 11th Summit of the Heads of Islamic Countries and started work in 2017.

The commission is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

