Iran’s naval power is anchor of stability in region: Statement

The statement, which was issued on the occasion of National Navy Day, highlighted the necessity to make use of every means to equip the naval force of the armed forces.

It said that Iran’s naval superiority in the extraterritorial and international waters owes to the Revolutionary determination of the commanders, managers and brave fighters of the Navy

The statement also hailed the achievements of the experts of the country’s defensive industry, saying the enemies are well aware that if they make any mistake, they will receive a harsh response from the Iranian Navy.

