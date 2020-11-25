Tehran, Baku stress development of bilateral ties

During the video conference today, Zarif and Bayramov talked about the latest developments in bilateral relations and post-war conditions in the Karabakh region.

While emphasizing the further development and deepening of bilateral relations regarding the cooperation of the two countries in international fora, the Caspian Sea, reconstruction projects, on-the-implementation projects, the two sides also discussed the operation of Khoda Afarin Dam, the Rasht-Astara railway, the north-south, and east-west corridors, and the holding of the joint economic commission of the two countries and other issues of interest.

The two parties also called the borders of the two countries the borders of peace, friendship, and cooperation and stressed its security.

