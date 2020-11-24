Iran, one of two regional candidates to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Ghanei told IRNA on Tuesday that several types of COVID-19 vaccines are being developed in Iran, some of which have successfully passed the animal trial and some others are finishing the animal trial.

“What is certain is that we will begin Phase 1 of human stage of one or two vaccines by the end of the current Iranian year,” the official said.

He said that the Iranian vaccine is most probably to be available to the market by early summer.

Kianous Jahanpour, the spokesman of Food and Drug Administration of Iran, tweeted on November 14 that eight Iranian-made vaccines have been registered as COVID-19 vaccine candidates by World Health Organization, while eight other Iranian vaccines are on the verge of being enlisted as candidate vaccines by the WHO.

