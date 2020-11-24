Iran maintains traditional status in OPEC

Senior oil expert Mehdi Hosseini made the remarks in an interview with the Persian language newspaper of IRAN.

Hosseini said that under the current circumstances, Iran should attract friends from the oil-producing states and exercise vigilance on examining the oil market developments.

OPEC is an organization for the Developing states, an organization which has well done and always supported stability in the market since its foundation in 1960; meanwhile, some are eyeing to put it aside.

Iran should move forward more vigilantly in the path to lift the sanctions in order to re-take its power through increase in daily output.

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh has well called for the OPEC member countries to be friends, saying that struggle can solve nothing.

Saudi Arabia - a member of the OPEC - has heard that the US president-elect Joe Biden has promised to return to the July 2015 nuclear deal from which the outgoing US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally in 2018, so Saudis do whatever they can to prevent the US to lift sanctions in a bid to weaken Iran in the region.

Iran should make effort to lift the sanctions while national interests are served.

And the Iranian Foreign Ministry should review what kind of measures will get the new US government closer to return to the JCPOA.

Finally, as long as the sanctions are not removed, the parties signing agreements with Iran, requires Iran to give guarantee for implementation of the agreement.

He regretted that why the decision making bodies did not approve Iranian accession to the Financial Action Task Force and it is unfortunate Iran has been put on FATF black list.

He said that Iran is currently implements requirements of the FATF voluntarily, but, did not approve FATF in due time and has been put on the black list.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish